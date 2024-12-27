No let up in Gaza carnage

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2024 (AFP or licensors)

One of northern Gaza's last working hospitals has been forcibly evacuated by the Israeli army.

By Nathan Morley

According to hospital staff, dozens of people were killed in Israeli strikes targeting the area around the clinic.

A nursing department official said Israeli troops gave the administration 15 minutes to evacuate patients and staff from the facility.

Meanwhile, Hamas-controlled health authorities say 37 people have been killed in the last 24 hours in Gaza.

Israel has been conducting a massive offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Over 45,000 Palestinians killed

The number of confirmed deaths since October last year has thus reached 45,436, according to health authorities' figures.

In addition, 108,038 people have reportedly been injured in the 14 months since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Elsewhere, Yemen's Houthi group claims it launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Israel said it had intercepted the missile.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s has died after being attacked with a knife in the Israeli coastal city of Herzliya.

The attack took place on Friday morning. The suspected perpetrator was shot by security guards at the scene and then arrested.

