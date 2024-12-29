Newborn babies die of cold in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, warm themselves by a fire on a rainy cold day at a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah

As freezing weather grips the Mediterranean, health authorities in Gaza report the deaths of at least four newborns from hypothermia.

By Nathan Morley

The UN children’s agency Unicef says that in addition to Israeli attacks, children are now dying from the cold and lack of adequate shelter.

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said, ‘These preventable deaths reveal the desperate and worsening situation in which families and children in Gaza are living.’

Elsewhere, media in Israel is reporting that Israeli health authorities have completed a report to be submitted to the UN on the health of Israeli prisoners released by Hamas.

Reports suggest prisoners have suffered numerous problems, including losing 10-17 per cent of their body weight while in captivity due to malnutrition, being beaten and kept in isolation. Children were also beaten and women subjected to sexual violence.

In addition, the hostages did not have proper medical care. As a result, some elderly hostages, for example, developed thrombosis when forced to remain in place for long periods of time.

Military operation on hospital

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has ended a military operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The hospital was put out of service as a result of the raid.

Reports suggest the Israeli army arrested 240 people, whom it claims are members of the extremist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in the operation. The army also says it has arrested the director of the hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly called for healthcare to be protected in Gaza.

