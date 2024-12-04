EBU: European radio and TV executives gather for general assembly

An image of the last EBU General Assembly held in Limassol, Cyprus

The European Broadcasting Union, of which Vatican Radio is a founding member, is set to hold its General Assembly in Switzerland to vote on the renewal of its Executive Board and to discuss AI and the autonomy of public media in challenging political and economic contexts.

By Vatican News

The 93rd General Assembly of the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) will open on Thursday, December 5, at the Millennium Conference Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland.

During the two-day event, delegates from European public service radio and TV broadcasters will discuss key governance issues, including the election of nine members to the EBU Executive Board for the 2025-2026 term.

The EBU Compass, a strategic project developed with input from the summer session of the General Assembly – held in July 2024 in Limassol, Cyprus – will also be presented.

The initiative aims to protect the autonomy of public media in the face of political and other pressures that could jeopardize their mission.

The Lausanne event will coincide with the second edition of the AI Summit, dedicated to artificial intelligence, which will take place on December 6.

The morning session will be open to all EBU members, while delegates of the General Assembly will be invited to attend the full program, even after the official closure scheduled for noon.

The summit will be attended by over 400 people from 44 countries. Among the speakers will be Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization); Federico Suria, Head of Telco and Media Divisions at Microsoft for Europe and the Middle East; and Yuval Noah Harari, historian and expert on new technologies.

Vatican Radio, a founding member of the EBU, will also participate in the General Assembly with the presence of Alessandro Gisotti, Deputy Editorial Director of the Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization).

The Vatican broadcaster's involvement underscores the importance of collaboration between traditional media and technological innovations in the international context, a theme that is even more relevant just days before the start of a major global event like the Jubilee, which will attract the attention of all major networks associated with the EBU.

The European Broadcasting Union is the world’s leading public service media association, based in Geneva, bringing together 112 public broadcasters in 56 countries, along with 31 associate partners.

Founded in 1950, the organization promotes cooperation among its members, with a particular focus on supporting the production and distribution of high-quality content and advancing technological progress in the broadcasting sector.