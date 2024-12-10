Cautious optimism in Aleppo after rebel takeover

Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, has been under the administration of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham since November 29. Marist brother George Sabé tells Vatican News that calm has returned to the city, and Christian liturgies have resumed.

By Marine Henriot

"I’m here to bring good news; I’m reassured," says Marist Brother George Sabé, speaking from Aleppo, his voice calm and relieved over the phone.

"Our daily lives are very similar to what they were before the group arrived," he explains. "People are out on the streets, most shops are open, although schools and universities haven’t started up again yet."

Most importantly, he adds,"there is genuine calm in the city."

Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, has been under the control of rebel groups led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) for over a week. These groups are working to restore basic services such as water, electricity, and the distribution of essential goods like bread and food supplies.

A governance model akin to the "Salvation Government" established in their Idlib stronghold since 2017 is gradually being implemented. The rebels are detailing services and contact information on their websites, reports AFP. "They aim to revive industry and reassure the entire population," says Brother Sabé.

Potable water is now being distributed in several neighborhoods, and electricity has been partially restored.

The fate of the Christian minority

After HTS took Aleppo, Christian celebrations were initially halted. However, they resumed for the second Sunday of Advent and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

"As in the north, we’ve been invited to resume our activities and have received security assurances from the authorities," says Brother Sabé.

"I hope we will be considered citizens equal to all others," he adds. "We don’t want to be second-class citizens or protected minorities; we want to be truly equal citizens."

The return of the young: a glimmer of hope

Brother Sabé is also heartened by the return of many who had fled when the rebels entered the city. Additionally, young men previously drafted for military service have been able to reunite with their families.

Thousands of Syrians abroad are making their way back home—some children setting foot on Syrian soil for the first time in their lives.

"It’s a hopeful sign to see people wanting to return and invest in their country, to finally come back to their homes," he says, moved. Over 13 years of war, approximately 13 million people—60% of Syria’s population—have been displaced, with 6.6 million forced to leave the country.

Asked about the rapid fall of the Damascus regime and his expectations for the future, Brother Sabé expresses cautious optimism: "This is a beginning. A new phase is beginning. I won’t say that I'm fully hopeful, but hope is definitely starting to build. With wisdom and prudence we will, I hope, rebuild our country."