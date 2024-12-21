Bombing on Gaza leaves scores dead this week

Searching for survivors in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the central Gaza strip (AFP or licensors)

Israeli forces continue to launch devastating airstrikes on targets in the central and northern Gaza strip

By Nathan Morley

Reports suggest that 18 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the central and northern Gaza Strip on Friday.

Israeli warplanes reportedly targeted an apartment in a high-rised building in central Gaza. The Al-Awda Hospital verified that eight people were killed and over a dozen others injured, some seriously, in the assault.

The bombing of the Gaza Strip is an ongoing aerial bombardment campaign conducted by the Israeli Air Force.

Recent attacks

This week has been especially brutal, with scores of people killed in such attacks.



On Thursday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings targeting two schools sheltering displaced civilians and a house in eastern Gaza City.

A day earlier, at least 16 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombings in northern Gaza. Soon after, Israeli aircraft bombed the house of the Al-Najjar family in the town of Jabalia killing 10 more people.

Reports suggest 6 others lost their lives due to an Israeli bombing on the house of a family in the east of Gaza City.

Civilian infrastructure destroyed

Since last year, Israeli airstrikes have damaged or destroyed Palestinian refugee camps, schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, and other civilian infrastructure.

Last month, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) detailed that Gaza was experiencing the most extreme bombing of civilians since the Second World War.

A recent update from the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF claims that more than 14,500 youngsters have been reportedly killed in Gaza.