Airstrikes leave 38 dead across Gaza

At least 38 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

Reports from Gaza say at least 10 people - including women and children - have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City.

Soon after, in al-Nuseirat refugee camp, 15 others were killed in another Israeli airstrike on a house for displaced people. And 13 people lost their lives when guarding aid lorries west of Rafah city which was targeted by Israeli missiles.

Elsewhere, a 12-year-old child was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank. At least three others were injured.

On Wednesday, the UN said that humanitarian aid to Gaza has been largely blocked for the past 66 days.

It’s thought that around 75,000 Palestinians are without access to food, water, electricity or any kind of health care. Furthermore, the United Nations calculates that at least US$6.6 billion is required to address the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Earlier this week, the UN called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, emphasizing the dire conditions of over half a million Palestinians as winter approaches.

The UN said as winter sets in, some 545,000 people in Gaza are living in damaged buildings and makeshift shelters, underscoring the urgency of ensuring that thousands of tarpaulins and repair materials can be safely brought into the Strip without delay.

Elsewhere, Israel carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus on Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).