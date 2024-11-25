UNiTE to cease violence against ‘her’

FILE PHOTO: Protest to mark the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Avignon (REUTERS)

Marking the International Day for the elimination of violence against women and girls, the UN launches the UNiTE campaign to combat global atrocities against women.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Despite progress in various societies, violence against women remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations across the globe.

Globally, nearly one in three women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence, committed by intimate partners, other men, or both, at least once in their lifetime. Women continue to face intensified violence in multiple environments, including workplaces and online spaces.

In 2023 alone, UN reports reveal that 51,100 women lost their lives to gender-based violence. Alarmingly, the final recorded victim of the year was brutally murdered by her own parents and relatives.

The data further highlights that a woman is killed every 10 minutes as a result of such violence.

Adding to this crisis, in Haiti, armed gangs have been targeting institutions that provide primary healthcare for victims of sexual violence.

As a result, an institution in Port-au-Prince has been forced to suspend their operations, worsening the plight of victims.

In response to these alarming developments, the UN emphasizes the need for robust action to hold perpetrators accountable. This includes implementing well-resourced strategies and adequately funding women’s rights movements.

The UNiTE Campaign

Beginning Monday, the UN has launched the ‘UNiTE Campaign’, a 16-day initiative that concludes on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Under the theme "Every 10 Minutes, a Woman is Killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women", the campaign calls for global action to end violence against women and girls.

Categories of violence against women

To raise awareness about violence, which often goes unreported due to impunity, stigma, and shame, the UN has outlined key forms of abuse:



Intimate Partner Violence : Physical abuse, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide;

: Physical abuse, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide; Sexual Violence and Harassment : Rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber harassment;

: Rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber harassment; Human Trafficking : Encompassing slavery and sexual exploitation;

: Encompassing slavery and sexual exploitation; Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

Child Marriage



Women face these forms of violence throughout their lives, whether during education, employment, or other opportunities.

The UN acknowledges the challenges in eradicating violence against women but reaffirms its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the pledge to "leave no one behind."

It stresses that combating gender-based violence is essential for achieving a just and peaceful world.