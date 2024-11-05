Thailand's interfaith humanitarian network reaffirms mission of altruism

Interfaith leaders gather at the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Humanity & Sustainability Network in Bangkok, a collaboration led by Thailand's Central Islamic Council. Photo credit: (Humanitarian Aid Network Council)

Catholic representatives have joined the Humanitarian Aid Network Council, an initiative launched by the Central Islamic Council of Thailand (Chularatchamontri), in an effort to promote a sustainable future and support humanitarian initiatives.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

The partnership commemorates a decade of dedication to the “Sustainability & Humanity” network, underscoring the commitment of diverse organizations to work together for the betterment of society.

Sr. Kannikar Eamtaisong of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Convent in Bangkok shared her joy with the assembly at the anniversary celebration.

“I am pleased that over the past ten years, we have embarked on this journey with a shared focus on collective sustainability priorities and programs under the guiding principle of ‘Helping people, Helping society,'” she said.

Representing the Catholic community, Sr. Kannikar has worked extensively with youth centers serving underprivileged children and those vulnerable to various forms of harm.

She underscored the importance of unity, saying, “Jesus taught that we are all brothers and sisters, all created in the image of God. We must strive to enhance human dignity, embracing acceptance and respect for our differences.”

The Humanitarian Aid Network Council, led by the Office of the Chularatchamontri, aims to strengthen cooperation among humanitarian volunteers nationwide.

Its mission is to raise public awareness about the importance of altruism and the spirit of giving, encouraging citizens to assist individuals and communities regardless of race or religion.

“Our pursuit of physical and mental well-being is interconnected,” Sr. Kannikar noted. “How can we find happiness while our brothers and sisters remain in poverty or suffering? Poverty can manifest in many forms—whether in health, happiness, intellect, or basic needs.”

She emphasized that the call to action stems from a place of love and mercy. “As the Lord teaches us, we should not let fear of dirty hands deter us from helping others. Our hands may bear the marks of toil, but they must reach out in love.”

In an interview with LiCAS News, Sr. Kannikar discussed the challenges that may arise in their mission but expressed confidence that these obstacles can be overcome.

She emphasized the importance of empowering vulnerable individuals and encouraging those in positions of strength to recognize their privileges and responsibilities to society.

As the assembly reflected on global issues, Sr. Kannikar noted that they were gathering at a time marked by numerous challenges, including fragile global peace and declining human development.

“However, we believe that sustainable progress and humanity can only flourish through strengthened multilateral relations grounded in mutual trust, understanding, and respect,” she added.

