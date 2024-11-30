Syrians stunned as rebels take Aleppo

Islamist rebels in Syria are reported to have taken control of large swathes of Aleppo.

By Nathan Morley

Aleppo is the country’s second city and has been stunned as rebels continued their lightening offensive.

Events on the ground are moving with some speed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – which closely monitors events in the country – said forces loyal to President Assad fled the city without offering any meaningful resistance.

Earlier, Russia reportedly launched air strikes in parts of Aleppo, for the first time since 2016.

The Syrian army – with the help of Russia, Iran and Hezbollah - regained control of Aleppo eight years ago, after a long and brutal battle.

Elsewhere, the Israeli Air Force announced Saturday morning that it had bombed "military infrastructure sites" near a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon.

