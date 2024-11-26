Sudan’s displacement camp receives food aid after three months of famine

WFP trucks carry aid to Darfur and other famine-stricken parts through the Adre Border crossing

A World Food Programme convoy carrying 17,500 tonnes of food, enough to sustain 1.5 million people for a month, is en route to communities across Sudan.

By Sr. Florina Joseph

On Friday, the first World Food Programme (WFP) convoy in three months arrived at the Zamzam camp in North Darfur, marking the start of a major operation to deliver emergency food aid to Sudan’s most vulnerable regions.

The WFP convoy, consisting of over 700 trucks carrying 17,500 tonnes of food, is enough to sustain 1.5 million people for a month.

These supplies are en route to communities across Sudan, including 14 high-risk hotspots, according to a recent statement by the WFP.

Famine in Zamzam camp

In July 2024, the Zamzam displacement camp was declared to be at phase 5, the highest level of famine, under the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). Thousands of children in the camp are suffering from severe malnutrition, highlighting the urgent need for sustained aid.

According to reports from Dabanga, a Sudanese news agency, the operation had been delayed by intense fighting and impassable roads during the rainy season,

Appreciating WFP’s effort, Laurent Bukera, WFP Regional Director for Eastern Africa, emphasized the importance of the operation, “More than just food, these deliveries represent survival for those trapped by war and hunger.” He also urged for safe passage and global support to ensure the continuity of aid.

In a significant move to support humanitarian efforts, Sudanese authorities have extended the use of the Adré border crossing with Chad by three months. This crossing serves as a critical and direct route for delivering aid, helping to address the worsening hunger crisis in Sudan.

The WFP has called for all border crossings to remain open to sustain aid deliveries. The organization currently reaches two million people monthly but aims to expand its reach to over eight million by the end of the year.

Displacement and Conflict in North Darfur

Displacement from El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, continues, with approximately 1,925 individuals fleeing to areas controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid Nur.

Fierce clashes persist in the region between the Sudanese Armed Forces, supported by the Joint Force (referred to as the "Sudanese Joint Force" on social media), and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“These families are facing severe shortages of food, shelter, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, education, and psychological support,” said Adam Rijal, spokesperson for the Displaced Persons and Refugees Camps Coordination, in an interview with Radio Dabanga.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian emergencies, displacing over 11 million people internally and to neighboring countries. The violent power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed around 61,000 lives and involved severe crimes, including physical and sexual violence against women. Despite international aid efforts, the situation remains dire, with no resolution in sight.