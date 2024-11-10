More than two dozen killed in Gaza air strike

Gaza’s civil defence agency says 25 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Jebalia.

By Nathan Morley

Reports suggest 13 children were killed in the attack.

Another five people were killed in a separate strike in Gaza city, with many more still missing.

The Israeli army – which has been operating in north Gaza for several weeks – said it had “eliminated dozens of terrorists”

Over the weekend, Israel flatly rejected warnings of a pending famine in northern Gaza from global food security experts, saying the claim was based on biased data and superficial sources with vested interests.

The independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) claimed there was a strong likelihood of imminent famine, and that instant action was needed to ease an appalling situation.

Israel said it had ramped up aid efforts, including opening an additional crossing to get more aid into Gaza.

Elsewhere, Qatar's Foreign Ministry has said that Qatar's mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel are currently stalled.

However, the ministry clarified that media reports suggesting Qatar's departure from the mediation process were mistaken.

Furthermore, a Hamas official denied claims that Qatar had asked the movement's leadership to quit Doha.

Meanwhile, thousand of people have been taking part in demonstrations across Israel to mark 400 days of captivity for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The largest rally took place in Tel Aviv.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report: