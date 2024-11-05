Israeli strikes kill dozens of people in Gaza

At least 30 people are killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza on Tuesday, as the World Health Organization announces a rare transfer of patients out of the enclave, including children with trauma injuries and chronic diseases.

By Linda Bordoni

Israel's military issued new evacuation orders in the north of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after carrying out strikes across the enclave which Palestinian media and medics said had killed at least 30 people.

An air strike in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, where the army has carried out new operations since October 5, killed at least 20 people late on Monday and Palestinian health officials said 10 people had also been killed in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City, in Deir al-Balah, and in the town of Al-Zawayda.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says over 43,300 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack on Israel took place on 7 October 2023.

The thirteen-month war between Israel and Hezbollah has also killed more than 3,000 people in Lebanon. The conflict in Lebanon dramatically escalated on September 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on south and east Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, leaving hundreds dead and leading to the displacement of nearly 1.2 million people.

The Israeli military said, without giving details, that its forces had "eliminated terrorists" and located weapons and explosives.

In a separate development, a World Health Organization official announced a rare transfer of patients out of Gaza. He said more than 100 people would be evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday, including children.

They will reportedly travel via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel before flying to the United Arab Emirates. Some will then go on to receive health care in Romania.

(Source AP)