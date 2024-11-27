Ceasefire comes into effect between Israel and Hezbollah

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has ended over a year of hostilities in Lebanon, with both sides agreeing to troop withdrawals under a monitored deal brokered by the United States and France.

By Nathan Morley

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect in Lebanon at 4 AM on Wednesday, after more than a year of cross-border hostilities and several months of open warfare.

The conflict has left more than 3,800 dead and 900,000 displaced.

Under the deal, Israel has agreed to pull out its forces from southern Lebanon, while Lebanon’s army moves in.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that his country reserved the right to respond militarily, "if Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to rearm."

The agreement provides for a sixty-day transition phase. At the same time, Hezbollah forces will have to withdraw north of the Litani River, while the Lebanese Armed Forces will gradually redeploy to the border strip.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in southern Lebanon are defying warnings from the Israeli military and Lebanese authorities telling them not to return to their homes yet, even though the ceasefire seems to be holding.

The United States and France, which were behind the diplomatic maneuver to reach this pact, will be part of a monitoring committee. The latter will aim to ensure compliance with the agreement in "its entirety."

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman called the truce an important step that must be followed by an international effort to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the positive outcome of the negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon and hoped that it will be permanent.