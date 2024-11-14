Israeli authorities accused of massive, deliberate forced displacement in Gaza

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, in Gaza City

A human rights group says the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza has been so widespread that it amounts to a war crime.

By Nathan Morley

Israel hasn’t yet responded to this report compiled by Human Rights Watch.

The document – running 154 pages titled “‘Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged’ - says Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza has been so widespread and systematic that it amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity.

The human rights group – based in New York - says the displacement is likely planned to be permanent to make way for buffer zones and security corridors.

This, the group says, amounts to ethnic cleansing. About 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced over the past year, often more than once.

“The Israeli government cannot claim to be keeping Palestinians safe when it kills them along escape routes, bombs so-called safe zones, and cuts off food, water, and sanitation,” Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch said. “Israel has blatantly violated its obligation to ensure Palestinians can return home, razing virtually everything in large areas.”

Israel says it does not breach international law and has always maintained that evacuation orders are ‘humanitarian’ designed to ensure minimum loss of life.

The accusation against Israel comes at the same time as the EU Foreign Minister, Joseph Borell, has proposed suspending political dialogue with Israel because of potential human rights violations.

Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes renewed attacks on Beirut's suburbs Wednesday evening. The National News Agency (NNA) reported warplanes conducted three raids.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley