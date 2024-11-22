Discussing the future of journalism: From conflict to AI

Vatican Radio takes part in a journalism summit organised by the European Broadcasting Union.

By Vatican News

Where is journalism headed in an increasingly polarised world? What role does public service media play in a fragmented information landscape? Is artificial intelligence more of an opportunity or a risk for media professionals?

These are just some of the many questions tackled recently by hundred journalists from across Europe.

They gathered in Vilnius, Lithuania, for the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) News Assembly from November 20th to 22nd. Vatican Radio was also in attendance, represented by Alessandro Gisotti, Deputy Editorial Director of the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication.

From young people to the war in Ukraine

Discussions during the two-day event covered a wide array of topics. Journalists spoke of editorial independence; the engagement of younger audiences - who are increasingly less drawn to traditional media; and the use of new digital technologies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

The conference opened with remarks from Eric Scherer, Chair of the EBU News Committee, and Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Director General of Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT. Both emphasised the importance of free and independent journalism. This message is a particularly poignant one as the war in Ukraine rages on. Tensions surrounding the war are particularly strongly felt in the country, due to its geographical vicinity to conflict zone.

In fact, the conflict triggered by Russia, which has now tragically lasted more than a thousand days, was the focus of a panel discussion during which correspondents and experts underscored the role of public service media in providing reliable information in an environment heavily influenced by fake news and propaganda.

The use of AI

A significant part of the assembly was also dedicated to the use of artificial intelligence in journalism. In a workshop with digital experts and private-sector professionals, tools were presented for identifying AI-generated content, along with strategies for properly integrating these tools into newsrooms.

The debate that followed highlighted issues such as how algorithms select content - especially political content - as well as copyright issues related to publications used by apps like ChatGPT, and the challenges facing public media due to competition from these new platforms.

Gisotti raised concerns about the risk of widening the “digital divide” between wealthier countries (and mass media), which can bear the high costs required by these new technologies, and those lacking the resources and expertise to benefit from artificial intelligence.

An award for commitment

The conference concluded with the awarding of the Gunnar Høidahl Journalism Award, this year won by Dutch public broadcaster NOS. The prize was awarded, the jury said, for NOS’s strong commitment, variety of content, and the high quality of its television reporting.