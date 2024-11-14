Escalating tensions fuel ongoing violence in Manipur

Despite the temporary measure of separating the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups into designated areas to reduce conflict, the state of Manipur in Northeastern India continues to face severe inter-ethnic violence.

By Bezawit Bogale

The conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities has claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.



While separating these groups with the support of police forces initially brought a semblance of calm, tensions remain high, and communication between the groups has been restricted to prevent further escalation.

Constructive peace process rooted in dialogue

According to Fides News Agency, Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal, Manipur’s capital, described this measure as a “temporary solution,” warning that “violence is smouldering under the ashes.” He stressed the urgent need for a more permanent, constructive peace process rooted in dialogue.

Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile in Jiribam, in western Manipur, where new violence erupted on November 12 between a group of armed men and security forces.

In response, the administration imposed an indefinite curfew and prohibited the carrying of weapons.

Eleven people from the Kuki community were reportedly killed, and two police officers were injured. Local residents expressed their distress by shutting down shops and halting commercial and public activities.

The brutal violence has persisted, with recent reports of two women being killed in what is believed to be an act of retaliatory violence between the ethnic groups. In response to the ongoing clashes, the state government extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act for an additional six months, effective October 1.

(Source: Fides)