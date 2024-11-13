US calls for pause in Gaza fighting

The US Secretary of State says a ceasefire is necessary in Gaza so humanitarian aid can reach people who need it.

By Nathan Morley

The US Secretary of State has called for pauses in the fighting in Gaza.

Anthony Blinken said a pause was needed so humanitarian aid could reach people who needed it. Blinken added that Isreal had now accomplished the goals it had set itself and the war should now end.

His comments came as Washington said it would continue to send Isreal military support, despite a US deadline on getting more aid into Gaza.

International aid groups, however, have said that Israel had failed to meet any of the US demands completely.

Elsewhere, a senior United Nations official said the organisation had made intensive efforts with all parties to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, made the comments in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The Israeli army has been launching a concentrated air attack on Lebanon since mid-September. In early October, Israel commenced a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon