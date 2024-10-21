US seeks end to Israel–Hezbollah conflict

A US special envoy is working to find a definitive resolution to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel

By Nathan Morley

President Biden’s special envoy to Lebanon says all parties are working on producing a formula that brings an end to the Israel – Hezbollah conflict once and for all.

Amos Hochstein, who is in Beirut, said they were attempting to put mechanisms in place for a new era of prosperity. The war – which escalated four weeks ago - has already killed around 2,500 people in Lebanon.

On his previous visits to the Lebanese capital, Hochstein tried but failed to prevent the conflict intensifying which has inflicted a heavy toll on the country.

Earlier, Israel carried out air strikes across Lebanon, saying it was targeting branches of a bank used by Hezbollah.

Separately, the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon says an Israeli bulldozer has destroyed a watchtower and perimeter fence of one of its positions. It is the latest in a series of incidents that have followed a call for UNIFIL’s troops to withdraw.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, is heading to the Middle East today to try and inject momentum into the search for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken will also continue discussions on planning for a post-conflict period.

Separately, the United Nations says Israel’s activities in northern Gaza are leading to forced displacement.

