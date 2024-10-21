Search

US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati  (AFP or licensors)
US seeks end to Israel–Hezbollah conflict

A US special envoy is working to find a definitive resolution to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel

By Nathan Morley

President Biden’s special envoy to Lebanon says all parties are working on producing a formula that brings an end to the Israel – Hezbollah conflict once and for all.  

Amos Hochstein, who is in Beirut, said they were attempting to put mechanisms in place for a new era of prosperity. The war – which escalated four weeks ago - has already killed around 2,500 people in Lebanon.

On his previous visits to the Lebanese capital, Hochstein tried but failed to prevent the conflict intensifying which has inflicted a heavy toll on the country.

Earlier, Israel carried out air strikes across Lebanon, saying it was targeting branches of a bank used by Hezbollah. 

Separately, the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon says an Israeli bulldozer has destroyed a watchtower and perimeter fence of one of its positions. It is the latest in a series of incidents that have followed a call for UNIFIL’s troops to withdraw.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, is heading to the Middle East today to try and inject momentum into the search for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken will also continue discussions on planning for a post-conflict period.

Separately, the United Nations says Israel’s activities in northern Gaza are leading to forced displacement.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report

21 October 2024, 17:56
