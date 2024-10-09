Royal-sponsored cremation held for 23 victims of Thailand school bus fire

Grieving families gather as coffins are placed in furnaces during the cremation ceremony for the victims of a school bus fire. (AFP or licensors)

A solemn atmosphere filled central Thailand on October 8 as thousands gathered to bid farewell to 20 schoolchildren and three teachers who lost their lives in a bus fire last week.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

The royal-sponsored cremation ceremony was held at the multipurpose hall of Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani Province, about 300 kilometers north of Bangkok, where families mourned the 23 lives lost in the incident.

Presided over by General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council, the ceremony drew over 4,000 attendees, including cabinet members, provincial officials, and community members. The event was broadcast live on national television.

Among those present was Wichan Suebsaichan, the father of nine-year-old Reutthawat, who shared his grief. “When I heard the news, I hoped it wasn’t my son. Now he is gone. Our home will never be the same.”

A mother whose son died in the blaze said, “Now the house just seems very quiet. I haven’t slept since then. May he rest in peace and go to heaven.”

Vilasini Ghoshachandra, a mother of two, expressed sorrow for the affected families. “I feel deeply for the families and classmates of the deceased. As a mother, I understand their pain. I don’t know how I would cope with such a loss.”

During the ceremony, monks chanted as the 23 caskets were placed in individual cremation furnaces, marking the end of a week of traditional Buddhist funeral rites.

Read also 05/10/2024 Pope Francis deeply saddened by school bus crash in Thailand Pope Francis sends his condolences and prayers to the families of victims of a bus crash near Bangkok Thailand.



The tragedy occurred on October 1, when a fire ignited after the school bus, chartered for a field trip, burst a tire, and crashed into a highway barrier north of Bangkok.

The blaze was triggered by a leaking compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder. Investigations revealed that some of the CNG cylinders on the bus had been illegally installed.

Recently, Pope Francis expressed his condolences for the victims in a telegram of the deadly accident and sent his "prayers to all who are suffering the effects of this tragedy, especially the families who are grieving," while commending the souls of the deceased “to the loving mercy of the Almighty.”

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.