Seoul Archbishop expresses concern as North Korea severs all communication with South

Visitors look at ribbons wishing for reunification of Korean Peninsula near the Demilitarized Zone (AFP or licensors)

Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung of Seoul has voiced deep concern over the growing divide between North and South Korea, warning that hope for reunification is rapidly fading among younger generations.

By LiCAS News

The Archbishop of Seoul, who also serves as the Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang, has lamented the growing rift between North and South Korea.

“I believe that many young people in the South are starting to think that reconciliation or reunification are not viable paths. Hope is decreasing,” said Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung in a recent interview with the Vatican's Fides News Agency .

North Korea recently took a drastic step by cutting off all road and rail access to South Korea, with the North Korean army announcing its plan to “completely separate” the two nations.

The military also revealed intentions to “isolate and permanently block the southern border,” describing the move as a “self-defense measure to inhibit war.” This symbolic act marks one of the highest points of tension between the neighboring countries in recent years.

Archbishop Chung, while acknowledging the current bleakness, emphasized the need to continue working towards peace.

“I think it is appropriate to dream, the image of peaceful coexistence and to continue to keep the light of hope alight in Korean society, especially today, in the current stalemate, with the complete block of communication, the situation is very dark,” he said.

He underscored the Church’s ongoing mission, saying, “Our mission is to continue with prayer and education for peace; the Church continues to ask itself what can and must be done for peace.”

Bishop Simon Kim Ju-young of Chuncheon, president of the Episcopal Commission for Reconciliation, echoed the Archbishop’s concerns, noting the complete breakdown in communication, even on humanitarian matters.

“Both sides are looking at each other with a certain animosity, and every channel is closed, even that of humanitarian aid which in the past was kept open,” he lamented.

Despite divided opinions on how to approach North Korea, Bishop Kim emphasized that “as regards the opportunity to send humanitarian aid to North Korea, all Korean people are in agreement. But North Korea is keeping every channel closed, even the humanitarian one.”

The broader international context may also play a role in North Korea’s recent actions. Observers suggest that North Korea’s arms sales, boosted by conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, are propping up its economy, reducing its reliance on external aid.

This economic shift may explain the regime’s increasing isolation and its resistance to re-engaging with South Korea.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.