EU leaders pledge stronger tools for law enforcement against trafficking

EU Anti-Trafficking Day, marked annually on 18 October, raises awareness about this terrible reality which affects around 7,000 victims each year in the EU, 15% of whom are children. Migrants and Asylum Seekers from war-torn nations like Ukraine and the Middle Eastern countries are particularly exposed to this scourge.

By Sister Florina Joseph, SCN

“We know that the fight against trafficking can be won,” said Pope Francis in his message for the 10th World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking on 8 February 2024, urging society at all levels to combat the scourge and to feel moved by the testimonies of victims, as well as those whose voices remain unheard.

He has repeatedly decried human trafficking calling it "an open wound in the scourge the side of humanity", a scourge that affects millions of people across the globe, including in Europe, where an influx of migrants and asylum seekers is vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation, particularly due to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Celebrating the annual European Anti-Trafficking Day on October 18, Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, stated, "It is clear that there must be immediate action to combat trafficking, as the escalation of current global challenges threatens to create more victims."

According to reports from the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA), there has been a substantial failure to ensure adequate protection for immigrants in Europe, especially those from war-torn regions. These individuals are often overlooked or even unjustly punished.

In 2024, the Trafficking in Persons Report identified 32,996 victims and 1,667 convictions in Europe. In response to this growing concern, GRETA has launched a new monitoring cycle with a special focus on trafficking within marginalized communities. It has been noted that policies concerning immigrants need to be better aligned with legal frameworks to provide the necessary support.

On July 13, 2024, the European Parliament and the Council of Europe adopted a revised EU Anti-Trafficking Directive, incorporating updated rules and regulations to strengthen the fight against trafficking.

Children at risk

Children, in particular, are reportedly the most exposed to trafficking. In response to this, a special report on the trafficking risks faced by children from Ukraine, including sexual and labour exploitation, has been prepared by the Secretariat of the Council of Europe’s Consultation Group on the Children of Ukraine (CGU), in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings.

The essence of this report is a commitment to protecting Ukrainian children against trafficking, despite the challenging realities. It calls on governing bodies at all levels to work together to protect these children, highlighting primary risks and possible measures to mitigate them. As new challenges emerge, the report encourages revising strategies and enhancing law enforcement agencies' collaboration across multidisciplinary sectors to address the problem effectively.

“We must unite to protect those most at risk and prevent human trafficking,” Berset continued, “and build a society that upholds the dignity and rights of all, especially the most vulnerable.”

This year, GRETA will hold its 52nd meeting from November 18-22, during which a series of important decisions are expected to be made.