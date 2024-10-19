New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza refugee camp

Men mourn relative in the courtyard of the al-Maamadani hospital where the victims of an Israeli stirke that hit a UN-School turned refuge in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza were transported (AFP or licensors)

Dozens of people are reported to have been killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

The Palestinian Civil Defence Agency said 33 people had been killed and many more wounded in the airstrike on Friday evening.

Hamas said the homes of three families were hit.

Over the past few weeks, the Israeli army has stepped up its efforts in northern Gaza. On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in Jabalia reportedly killed 28 people, according to the United Nations.

Israel said the site was being used as a hub for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives - something Hamas flatly denied.

In recent days, Israel has been urging people to leave northern Gaza, but many civilians have remained in the area.

On Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a special security meeting at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv after the killing of the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar was killed earlier this week after an apparent chance encounter with Israeli forces in Rafah. The development may open the possibility of making of progress in a deal to free the remaining hostages in Gaza.

However, Netanyahu has insisted that the war in Gaza would continue.

Elsewhere, the Israel Defense Forces says about 20 missiles crossed into Israel from Lebanon late on Friday night.

