Israel launches air strikes on Iran

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran

Israel has carried out a series of overnight air attacks against Iran in retaliation for Tehran’s barrage of missile strikes against Israel earlier this month.

By Nathan Morley

Israel said it attacked 20 military targets in three waves and all of its planes returned safely.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the mission was complete. The targets did not include energy infrastructure or nuclear facilities.

The Israeli military said ‘considerable damage’ was caused to Iran’s air defences. Reports in the Iranian press say two soldiers were killed.

The location of many of the strikes was understood to be to the west of Tehran.

The United States said it was informed of the Israeli strikes beforehand and Washington was in no way involved. At the same time, the Biden administration urged Tehran to refrain from attacking Israel to create a ‘break in the cycle of violence’.

Earlier this week, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Israel that now is the time to end the war in Gaza.

He said Israel should use the opportunity provided by its military achievements against Hamas to achieve long-term success.

Blinken also said there had been improvements in aid deliveries to Gaza, but more needed to be done.

