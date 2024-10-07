The humanitarian situation in Haiti "is desperate"

According to Archbishop Launay Saturné of Cap-Haïtien the arrival of UN backed foreign police forces has not improved the security situation and the humanitarian crisis is worsening.

By Lisa Zengarini

As the world focuses its attention on the ongoing wars in the Middle East and in Ukraine with their tragic toll of death, suffering and destruction, and their enormous geopolitical significance, other parts of the world are experiencing severe humanitarian crises due to violence and armed conflicts.

Among them Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world which continues to endure a severe security crisis, with 5.4 million individuals struggling daily to secure food for themselves and their families. This figure represents one of the highest proportions of people experiencing acute food insecurity globally, as highlighted in a recent report by the World Food Program (WFP).

Ongoing gang violence

The Caribbean semi-island nation, which still hasn't recovered from the 2010 devastating earthquake, has been grappling with gang violence and political instability for years, with a notable surge in violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse 2021.

Despite the arrival of U.N.-backed police forces from Kenya /Despite the various international meetings and the presence of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti the security situation hasn’t improved, as confirmed by Archbishop Launay Saturné of Cap-Haïtien.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, October 5, at the Vatican daily briefing on the proceedings of the Synod on Synodality, Archbishop Saturné said that respect for human dignity “is far from being a reality there.” “Those who should have brought order and peace so far have not been up to their responsibilities,” he said.

The October 3 massacre in Pont-Sondé

The Haitian Archbishop recalled the massacre perpetrated by armed gangs on October 3 in the rural town of Pont-Sondé in the Artibonite region that caused at least 70 deaths, many houses set on fire, forcing over 6,000 to flee. Though the gangs had even announced the violence, nothing was done to prevent it, he said. Along with the capital Port-au-Prince Artibonite, account for most of the gang violence.

“We are in despair,” Archbishop Saturné lamented noting that, in Port-au-Prince 70 percent of the population has been forced to flee.

Desperation

The Archbishop explained that even from an economic perspective, the last five years have seen no progress, as the country is cut in two without the possibility of communication between north and south.

Over 700,000 people displaced by gang violence

According to a new report released on October 2 by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 700,000 people, more than half of them children, are currently displaced in Haiti. “The sharp increase in displaced persons highlights the urgent need for sustained humanitarian response,” said Grégoire Goodstein, head of IOM in Haiti, who stated, “these latest figures show a 22 per cent increase in the number of internally displaced persons since June this year, underscoring the worsening humanitarian situation.”

According to the organization's report, most of Haiti's displaced, about 75%, are now hosted in the country's provinces, with the Grand Sud region alone hosting 45%. The capital, Port-au-Prince, where the situation remains precarious and unpredictable, hosts a quarter of the country's displaced persons, who often live in overcrowded places with little or no access to basic services. Most of the displaced are hosted in family settings. The pressure on resources is immense, and most host families report having suffered significant hardships, including food shortages, overburdened healthcare infrastructure, and a lack of essential goods in local markets.

Local infrastructure and services, particularly in the provinces, are also under pressure, with food insecurity, adequate housing, and access to healthcare and education among the most urgent needs. IOM reiterates its commitment to "working alongside the Haitian government and international partners to provide vital assistance and find long-term solutions for the displaced."

Mass deportation of illegal Haitian immigrants from tthe Dominican Republic

Many Haitians have also fled to neighbouring Dominican Republic or further afield to the United States. In recent days however, The the Dominican government has announced its decision to deport of thousands of Haitians who are illegally in its country, due, it said, to the slowness of the international community in restoring stability to Haiti.

