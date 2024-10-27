Children in Gaza being denied medical care, says UNICEF

Damaged ambulances at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Gaza strip (AFP or licensors)

A spokesman for UNICEF says children in Gaza are being denied medical care that is a basic human right.

By Nathan Morley

In recent days, UNICEF has highlighted the dire situation faced by children in Gaza who are in critical need of medical care.

According to the organization’s spokesperson James Elder, out of the 2,500 children requiring urgent medical attention, less than one child per day is being evacuated from Gaza.

In a press briefing, Elder expressed serious concern over the slow pace of medical evacuations, stating that at the current pace, it would take over seven years to evacuate all the children in need of medical attention.

The delay is worsening an already desperate situation, with hospitals in Gaza struggling to cope with the overwhelming number of patients and dwindling supplies.

Latest developments

In other regional developments, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's attack on Iran achieved all its objectives.

Over in Tehran, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said Israel's air strikes on the country on Friday night should "neither be downplayed nor exaggerated".

Elsewhere, four Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report