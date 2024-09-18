Southeast Asia faces growing food crisis, survey links climate change to insecurity

Floods have damaged countless homes across Southeast Asia in recent months (AFP or licensors)

A newly-released survey has linked climate change to rising food insecurity across Southeast Asia, with 70 percent of respondents reporting challenges securing sufficient food.

By Mark Saludes, LiCAS News

Rising food prices and climate change are driving increasing levels of food insecurity across Southeast Asia, according to the Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey 2024.

About 70 percent of respondents in this year’s climate survey, conducted by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, reported challenges in securing sufficient food. This marks a significant increase from 60 percent in 2023.

A large portion of these respondents, 42.5 percent, attribute the worsening situation to rising food prices, while 28.8 percent identify climate change as a key factor affecting food availability.

The survey highlights how climate change is exacerbating food insecurity across the region, where extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, typhoons, and heat waves are becoming more frequent and severe.

The report underscores that the impacts of climate change are no longer a distant future concern but are already affecting people’s lives, particularly in terms of food access.

Respondents’ concerns over the broader impacts of climate change are also rising, with nearly 60 percent expecting their lives to be significantly affected within the next decade.

Additionally, over half believe the health impacts of climate change will be severe.

The survey, which gathered responses from 2,931 individuals across all ten ASEAN countries, reflects a growing willingness among Southeast Asians to support climate action.



About seven in ten respondents expressed support for the implementation of national carbon taxes, with over 90 percent indicating they are willing to shoulder the personal costs that may arise from such taxes.

Vietnam (75 percent) and Indonesia (73.5 percent) had the highest levels of support for carbon taxes.

While concerns about food insecurity grow, the momentum for decarbonisation continues to build, driven by both government action and individual commitment.

ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute Director and CEO, Choi Shing Kwok, highlighted that the findings “track regional climate perceptions over an important time period marked by the post-pandemic recovery, accelerated climate ambition, and rising geopolitical uncertainties.”

The survey also shows a shift in perceptions of global leadership in climate action. Japan has overtaken the European Union to be seen as the leading international actor in helping the world achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, with 22.4 percent of respondents identifying it as the top climate leader.

Japan was also recognized as the global frontrunner in climate innovation by 28.5 percent of respondents, while the United States ranked second (20.4 percent) in climate leadership, just ahead of the EU (20.3 percent).

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.