Pakistan: Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy

File photo of Christians in Pakistan attending Mass in Faisalabad after a mob attacked several Pakistani churches over blasphemy allegations (AFP or licensors)

According to the judges, Shagufta Kiran shared an offensive message against Islam on WhatsApp. The woman, currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi, was sentenced to death at the end of a three-year trial.

By Vatican News

Shagufta Kiran, a 40-year-old Pakistani Christian woman, has been found guilty of blasphemy and sentenced to death under Article 295-C of Pakistan’s Penal Code, which punishes offences against the Prophet Muhammad.

The charge stems from a message shared on the social media platform WhatsApp. According to Fides News Agency, Kiran’s lawyer, Rana Abdul Hameed, reported that the judgment was handed down by a lower court judge in Islamabad, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Along with the death sentence, Kiran has been fined 300,000 rupees (approximately 1,000 US dollars) following a legal process that lasted three years.

Her defence team argued that Kiran was not the author of the offensive content but had simply forwarded it in a group chat without reading it, yet this defence was insufficient to prevent her conviction.

Detained in Rawalpindi

Shagufta Kiran, who is a wife and mother to four children, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 29, 2021, in Islamabad for sharing blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group in September 2020. She is currently being held in the Central Adyalaa prison in Rawalpindi, where she will remain until her sentence is carried out.

Vulnerable as a Christian

Her lawyer has announced plans to appeal the decision to the Islamabad High Court. He emphasized that "the person who originally wrote the incriminating message is still free, while the one who merely shared it without endorsing it is condemned." There is a strong belief that Shagufta has been targeted because she is Christian, making her an easy and vulnerable scapegoat.

In Pakistan, there is an increased focus on monitoring potential blasphemy offences online, with Islamic organizations viewing such actions as a growing threat that must be met with the harshest penalties. FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing is tasked with monitoring and reporting online content deemed blasphemous, leading to further police action.