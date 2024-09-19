New docudrama to feature St. Pio of Pietrelcina

A new docudrama is set to premiere on the feast day of St. Pio of Pietrelcina to highlight the life of the Italian Catholic priest and stigmatist.

By Vatican News

The Saint Pio Foundation and EWTN have announced the release of a docudrama titled "Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing."

The film will premiere for free on the Saint Pio Foundation’s website and on EWTN’s on-demand platform on September 23.

Widely known as Padre Pio, the 20th-century Italian saint enjoyed a wide following during his life and in the intervening decades, and was known for his faith and the miracles attributed to his intercession.

Narrated by the Tony Award-winning actor Joe Mantegna, the docudrama features the testimonies of actor Gary Sinise, singer Jose Feliciano, actor Robert Davi, artist Timothy Schmalz, chef Chris Bianco, writer Renzo Allegri, and Andrea Tornielli, Editorial Director of the Dicastery for Communication (our parent entity).

The film includes original footage and seeks to showcase the life of Padre Pio and the imprint he left on the Church.

According to Luciano Lamonarca, CEO of the Saint Pio Foundation, the docudrama hopes to “continue to spread awareness and devotion to Saint Pio and his example of holiness.”

It will be released in English, and will soon be available in Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and French.

The Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization founded in 2014 that promotes devotion to Padre Pio.