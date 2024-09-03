Indonesia releases ‘special stamps’ featuring Pope Francis’ key themes

The Indonesian government, in partnership with the local Catholic Church, has launched a series of commemorative stamps to mark Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit to Indonesia.

By Mathias Hariyadi, LiCAS News

The stamps carried the theme “Faith, Fraternity, Compassion,” reflecting the key message of the pontiff’s visit from September 3 to 6.

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, the Archbishop of Jakarta, expressed hope that the stamps would help spread the Pope’s message across the nation.

“Social tolerance and fraternal bonds among the Indonesian people are expected to be put into action—that’s the spirit of compassion for others,” said the Cardinal during a gathering at Plaza Maria in the Jakarta Cathedral compound.

The event, attended by officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Information and Communication (Kominfo), the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), and the Pope’s organizing committee, focused on the significance of the Pontiff’s visit to Indonesia.

“Stamps have always been widely considered by the international community as a representation of a nation’s identity, and their presence depicts the country’s history,” said Gunawan Hutagalung, General Directorate of Post and Informatics at Kominfo.

Mr. Hutagalung said the special stamp series “will be blessed” by Pope Francis during the Holy Mass at Bung Karno Sports Stadium (GBK).

Issuing commemorative stamps for papal visits in Indonesia is a tradition that began in 1970 with Pope Paul VI’s visit, followed by a similar initiative in 1989 during Pope John Paul II’s visit to Jakarta, Medan, Yogyakarta, and Maumere.



As preparations continue, former Minister of Transportation Ignasius Jonan, part of the organizing committee, confirmed that logistical arrangements are on track.

Nearly 800 journalists, both local and international, will cover the events. Security measures include the deployment of more than 9,000 personnel to safeguard the Pope’s activities.

Jakarta authorities have issued guidelines to manage traffic flow around key venues during the visit.

