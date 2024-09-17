Indonesian singer Lyodra: Pope’s spirit of service made an impression

Lyodra Ginting, an Indonesian singer, actress, and influencer in Indonesia, describes her experience of meeting Pope Francis at the papal Mass in Jakarta, saying she was “struck by his spirit of service” and message for young people.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Before Pope Francis arrived at Jakarta’s GBK Stadium to celebrate Mass on September 5 with over 100,000 people, the spotlight was on Lyodra Margareta Ginting, better known as Lyodra.

The 21-year-old singer, model, and influencer, who professes Catholicism, is a superstar in her native Indonesia, which celebrates her as a “national treasure,” as fans write on social media.

The young artist hails from the Karo ethnic group, and appeared in traditional attire from North Sumatra to bring up the gifts at the Offertory, together with another well-known Indonesian singer, Lisa A. Riyanto, personally greeting the Pope.

After the Mass, Lyodra sang for the faithful present and later posted a photo of her shaking Pope Francis’ hand, which quickly went viral. The day before she had posted a picture announcing to her 4 million followers that she would meet the Pope.

In a video interview with Vatican News, Lyodra said she is “blessed” to have met such a charismatic man who has left an indelible memory on her country.

Q: Lyodra, what did it mean to be next to the Pope’s altar in Jakarta, to sing for the people at the stadium, and to bring the gifts at the Offertory?

I’m one of the luckiest people among the millions of Catholics in Indonesia because, during the Mass, I was able to see Pope Francis clearly and also take part in the liturgical service.

I was amazed by his aura and spirit of service at an age that is no longer young, with a service agenda that crossed four countries. May God always bless him, and I’m sure that tens of millions of believers are praying for him.

Q: What memories does Indonesia have left of the days Pope Francis spent in the country?

The enthusiasm of tens of thousands of believers, and their patience as they waited for him after the event ended. They remained calm and cooperative. Thank you to the Indonesian government for supporting this event, proving that religious harmony in Indonesia is well-preserved.

For me, there was a miracle in the prayers of all the believers present at GBK (Gelora Bung Karno Stadium), where about twenty minutes before the event the weather was cloudy and rainy but the priest led prayers until the weather gradually cleared up. That is the power of prayer.

Q: How can young Catholics using social media help their peers discover the beauty of the Christian faith and its message of universal fraternity?

We must remember that God’s command is to love one another, so before typing on social media, think first whether our words might hurt others.

If we can’t help, at least we shouldn’t be someone who causes others to fall.