Indian bishop’s poetic homage honors young scientist’s life cut short by flood

Bishop Rayarala Vijayakumar of Srikakulam, along with clergy, unveils a tribute to Dr. Nunavath Ashwini. Photo by Catholic Connect

A tribute has been paid to Dr. Nunavath Ashwini, a 26-year-old award-winning scientist from Khammam City in India, who tragically lost her life in a flash flood earlier this month.

By LiCAS News

The tribute, in the form of a song penned in Telugu, was written by Bishop Rayarala Vijayakumar of Srikakulam, chairman of the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council Commission for Tribal Affairs.

The song was released on September 19 in honor of the late scientist, whose life was cut short on September 1, according to a report by Catholic Connect.

Expressing his deep grief, Bishop Vijayakumar described the tragic loss of Dr. Ashwini as “irreplaceable,” referring to her as “a beloved daughter who has flown away from us like a star in the sky.”

He also urged Telangana’s Chief Minister to create a scholarship program to support hardworking tribal students in Ashwini’s memory, honoring her legacy and contributions to the scientific community.

Dr. Ashwini, a young scientist associated with the ICAR — National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur, was swept away by floodwaters while traveling with her father, Nunawat Motilal, to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The heavy rains had caused the Akeruvagu stream near Purushothamaiah gudem in Maripeda Mandal to overflow, breaching a bridge and submerging their vehicle.

In a final, heart-wrenching phone call to loved ones, Dr. Ashwini and her father described the rising floodwaters inside their car, leaving them trapped and helpless.

The call abruptly ended, signaling the end of communication as family and friends waited in horror for news.

Rescue teams discovered Dr. Ashwini’s body later that day near the Akeruvagu Bridge, while the search for her father, who remains missing, continues.

