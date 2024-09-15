Civilians killed in Gaza raid

Isreali forces drive past destroyed buildings in Rafah in the Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

Local media reports that at least 10 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

According to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential housing unit east of Gaza.

WAFA said four children and three women were among those killed in the bombing, while several more people remain missing.

Rallies for return of hostages

Elsewhere, there is growing anxiety in Israel to see the return of hostages being held captive in Gaza.

A few weeks ago, tens of thousands of people rallied across Israel after the bodies of six hostages were recovered by soldiers from Gaza.

As it stands, total of 97 captives still remain unaccounted for.

This has been a brutal conflict.



Officials in Gaza say over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began last year.

Israel carries out raid in Syria

Meanwhile, over the weekend, details emerged of a daring raid by Israeli special forces on a Hezbollah missile production facility in Syria.

Syrian radio – a government-controlled station – reported that 18 people were killed last week in the city of Masyaf - around 25 miles north of the Lebanese border.

The New York Times reported that Israeli special forces sprang from helicopters, placed explosives inside the facility and removed classified information.

Last week, the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that the country is moving the focus of its military campaign to Lebanon.

Increased tension along border

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified last year, following a volley of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023.

Israel then hit back by firing heavy artillery toward south-eastern Lebanon.