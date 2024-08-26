Tensions high after Hezbollah strikes Israel with rockets

Aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on positions in Lebanon (AFP or licensors)

A drone and rocket strike on Israel by Hezbollah heightens tensions in Middle East.

By Nathan Morley

Tensions in the Middle East remain high after Hezbollah attacked Israel with drones and rockets in response to the killing of a top commander last month.

This is a major acceleration in tensions, and it follows the killing of a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon a month ago.

On Sunday, Israel's military announced it had conducted so-called pre-emptive air strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. They said around 100 jets struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels.

Reports from Jerusalem added that the Israeli military had detected plans for a “significant attack” against its territory. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had identified extensive preparation by Hezbollah to fire toward Israel.

Not long after, Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel, beginning by firing hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel.

However, by 10am Sunday, the skies were silent, and Hezbollah said the operation had been “completed and accomplished”.

Earlier, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency across Israel.

In a post on social media, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz Israel said it did not seek an all-out war in the region.

Flights to and from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport were briefly suspended but have since resumed.

UNRWA warns of polio risk

Elsewhere, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said delaying a humanitarian pause increases the risk of polio spreading among children. A 10-month-old baby has been partially paralyzed after contracting polio in Gaza, according to the United Nations.

Earlier this week, the WHO and UNICEF requested all parties to the Gaza conflict implement humanitarian pauses for seven days to conduct two polio vaccination campaigns.

UN agencies said a break in fighting would allow children and families to safely reach health facilities and community outreach workers to get to children who cannot access health facilities for polio vaccination.

Without the humanitarian pauses, the delivery of the campaign will not be possible.