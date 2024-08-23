Joe Biden calls Gaza peace deal ‘urgent’

US President Joe Biden has said a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza is now a matter of urgency.

Speaking with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden is said to have asserted the importance of removing any remaining obstacles blocking an agreement with Hamas.

He also repeated his commitment to help defend Israel against all threats from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Earlier this week Netanyahu said he would not withdraw military forces from the Gaza-Egypt border.

Netanyahu denied that he has agreed to pull out military forces from the border as part of a possible ceasefire deal with Hamas. He described media reports as being "incorrect" and highlighted that Israel has not agreed to renounce control over the area.

The Washington-backed bridging proposal includes a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, an important border area between Gaza and Egypt.

Hamas has never been satisfied with the bridging proposal, claiming it was too aligned with Israel's demands, especially concerning Israel's insistence on maintaining military forces in the Palestinian enclave.

On the ground, the continuing Israeli military operations in Gaza has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to an announcement by Gaza's health authorities.

