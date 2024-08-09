Israel orders more Gaza evacuations

Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee the eastern part of Khan Younis (REUTERS)

Estimates indicate that more than 15,500 people had been living in the affected areas.

By Nathan Morley

Read also 07/08/2024 Pope prays for peace to extinguish strife in Middle East At the Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis appeals for a ceasefire in the Middle East, prays for peace in Ukraine, Myanmar, and Sudan, and calls for greater efforts and ...

A new evacuation order issued by the Israeli authorities has seen thousands of Gazans again fleeing parts of the Khan Younis area.

The United Nations says the directive affects people in eastern and central Khan Younis and Deir al Balah.

Estimates indicate that more than 15,500 people had been living in those areas, which cover more than 30 neighborhoods.

At the same time, the World Food Programme has warned that hostilities, unusable roads, and the lack of public order and safety severely hamper food transport operations in Gaza, forcing reduced rations

Meanwhile, Israel has responded to US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators by confirming it would send a mission to resume talks on a Gaza truce deal next week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the negotiation team will be dispatched to finalize details of implementing the framework agreement.

Elsewhere, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is urging families of the peacekeepers working with the agency to leave the country.

In recent weeks, an escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the border in southern Lebanon has seen tensions heightened.

Several countries have issued urgent calls for their citizens to leave, while many airlines – including Easyjet and Lufthansa - have suspended flights to Beirut.