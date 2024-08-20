Acute malnutrition surges in areas controlled by Yemen's government

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, documents that acute malnutrition is surging in areas controlled by the government of Yemen, noting that diseases, high food insecurity, and limited access to safe drinking water are driving up malnutrition among vulnerable children.

By Vatican News

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, is warning that acute malnutrition is rapidly increasing in Government of Yemen (GoY)-controlled areas, with the West Coast experiencing “extremely critical” levels for the first time.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Technical Working Group in Yemen had shared the findings on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

The statistics show that diseases, high food insecurity, and limited access to safe drinking water are driving up acute malnutrition among vulnerable children.

According to the latest IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis, the number of children under the age of five suffering acute malnutrition, or wasting, rose by 34 per cent compared to the previous year across the GoY-controlled areas, affecting over 600,000 children, including 120,000 children who are severely malnourished.

According to IPC, the sharp rise is driven by the compounded effect of disease outbreaks, namely cholera and measles, high food insecurity, limited access to safe drinking water, and economic decline.

Additionally, in the same catchment area, around 223,000 pregnant and lactating women were found to be acutely malnourished in 2024.

The most severe level under the IPC Acute Malnutrition classification, extremely critical acute malnutrition, applies to areas where the prevalence of acute malnutrition exceeds 30 per cent.

For the first time, this level was reported in Hodeidah southern lowlands and Taizz lowlands during the period from November 2023 to June 2024.

In Hodeidah, the prevalence of acute malnutrition soared to 33.9 per cent from 25.9 per cent year on year.

The report, UNICEF Representative to Yemen, Peter Hawkins, asserts, "confirms an alarming trend of acute malnutrition for children in southern Yemen."

“To protect the most vulnerable women, girls and boys," he underscores, "an investment in and scale-up of prevention and treatment efforts are more critical than ever."

(Source: UNICEF)