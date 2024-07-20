ICJ says Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful
By Nathan Morley
The International Court of Justice - the UN’s top court - has called on Israel to end its ‘unlawful’ presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.
This session of the ICJ comes amid mounting international concern over the death toll in Gaza.
Judge Nawaf Salam, the head of the ICJ court in the Hague, delivered an advisory opinion at the request of the UN General Assembly concerning the legal effects of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.
Unlawful presence to be ended
It stated, Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory was unlawful, adding Israel was under an obligation to bring to an end its presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible.
The court also said that Israel's settlements are illegal under international law and that Israel was under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories.
In late 2022, the General Assembly passed a resolution requesting the ICJ to deliver an advisory opinion regarding the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office rejected the legitimacy of the hearings, accusing them of endeavouring to weaken Israel's right to survival and self-defence.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here