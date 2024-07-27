Efforts continue to seek Gaza truce

King Abdullah II of Jordan and U.S. President Joe Biden on have spoken about efforts to achieve an immediate and ceasefire in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

King Abdullah emphasized the need to end the conflict immediately and guarantee the flow of enough aid through all crossings, while securing its delivery without delay or hindrance.

Biden lauded Jordan's efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response in Gaza and stressed the U.S. support for Jordan as a key partner in efforts to improve security and stability in the region.

Separately, delegations from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, and Israel will meet Sunday in Rome to continue the Gaza truce talks.

Since the Gaza conflict erupted October 2023, teams have been working to broker a truce deal between Israel and Hamas, the governing body in Gaza.

The latest round of talks was held in Cairo and Doha earlier this month, but little advance had been made.