Central African Republic: Torture and abuse in overcrowded prisons

A United Nations report sheds light on widespread violence and abuse throughout the Central African Republic's prison system, and draws attention to children being locked up with adults, because there are no juvenile prisons.

By Valerio Palombaro

Torture, mistreatment, illegal and arbitrary detentions are commonplace in the overcrowded prisons of the Central African Republic, reported a United Nations report, released just days after UNICEF raised concerns that over a decade of prolonged conflict and instability, "endangers every single child" in the Central African Republic.

These two separate international reports not only revisit the severe socio-political issues in the country but also spotlight a painful reality for children. Even minors are directly affected by the UN's findings on the state of the prisons.

Sister Elvira Tutolo, a nun from the Sisters of Saint Joan Antida Thouret, originally from Termoli, in an interview with L'Osservatore Romano, explained that "although the Central African Republic has signed an international convention to keep children out of prison, the lack of juvenile detention centers remains a significant issue."

After nearly 25 years of mission work in Berberati, near the Cameroonian border, the Italian nun now lives in the capital, Bangui, where she has "more voice" and leads the NGO Kizito. During the height of the civil war, her mission focused on rehabilitating child soldiers; today, the emphasis is on the social reintegration of incarcerated minors.

Children in cells with adults

"As a result, children who commit minor or major crimes, which is not uncommon due to extreme poverty, are thrown into overcrowded cells with adults," she said, lamenting, "They have no rights."

Sharing their direct involvement in this issue, Sister Elvira explained that near in Berberati, they were just a few steps from the prison, recalling that "once we heard screams" and "were shocked to discover they came from a 12-year-old boy."

Inhumane detention conditions



Tens of thousands of people, including children, are detained in inhumane conditions in the Central African Republic, starting with the notorious Ngaragba prison in Bangui.

Overcrowding leads to widespread malnutrition, the spread of diseases, and deprives detainees of any real chance of redemption.

The UN report urges Central African authorities to take urgent and concrete measures to address these "human rights violations," noting that by the end of 2023, 1,749 detainees were still awaiting trial, some for almost six years, in clear violation of their right to a fair trial.



Prison reform



There are potential opportunities for change with the proposed prison reform, "but," Sister Elvira warned, "there is a serious funding issue."

She explained that her Kizito NGO, along with UNICEF, are part of an international commission to resolve the issue of the lack of juvenile detention centers. Authorities in the Central African Republic themselves tasked her with this role, following her efforts in Berberati, where she rescued about 150 minors, including those recruited by the Séléka militias, and those who were imprisoned.

"About three months ago," she said, "the government granted us land on the outskirts of Bangui for free to replicate what we did in Berberati," explaining that she regularly meets with the Ministry of Justice, diplomats, and other NGOs in the area. "But," she expressed, "we lack the funds to build this center."

Challenges to recovery

Since the civil war erupted at the end of 2012, the Central African Republic has never fully recovered.

In October 2021, President Faustin Archange Touadéra declared a unilateral ceasefire to facilitate national dialogue, but much of the country—rich in diamonds, uranium, and gold—continues to suffer attacks from various militias.

Despite many challenges, the work of the Kizito NGO continues, echoing Pope Francis' call when he opened the Holy Door of the Jubilee of Mercy in Bangui in 2015, urging Central Africans to overcome "distrust," "violence," and the instinct for "destruction" to become "artisans of human and spiritual renewal."