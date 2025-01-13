Pope makes new appointments to Roman Curia

Pope Francis appoints Monsignor Carlo Maria as Secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, and Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, as titular bishop of Acque di Mauritania. He also names new Members of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, including two lay women.

Vatican News

The Vatican announced two papal appointments on Sunday: Monsignor Carlo Maria Polvani, who has been serving as Under-secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, assumes the role of Secretary of the Dicastery, with the titular see of Regie, with the personal title of archbishop; and Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli, under-secretary of the Dicastery for the Oriental Churches, was nominated for the episcopate, with the titular see of Acque di Mauritania.

Archbishop-elect Carlo Maria Polvani

Carlo Maria Polvani

Monsignor Carlo Maria Polvani was born in Milan on 28 July 1965. He studied at the Leone XIII Institute (Milan) and at the Collège Stanislas (Montréal), where he graduated in Biochemistry and received his doctorate.

His education includes a Master of Divinity at the Weston Jesuit School of Theology (Cambridge, USA); a Licentiate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Gregorian University, with a specialisation in Jurisprudence and Forensic Psychology; and a doctorate in Canon Law.

He has been Prelate of Honour of His Holiness since 2013.

He was admitted to the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See in July 1999 and sent to the Apostolic Nunciature in Mexico. In 2015, he was appointed a member of the Commission on Vatican Media and the Executive Committee on Information and Communication Technology of the Holy See.

Bishop-elect Filippo Ciampanelli

Filippo Ciampanelli

Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli was born in Novara on 30 July 1978 and has served in the Nunciatures in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus.

He holds a doctorate in Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University. Pope Francis often relies on Mons Ciampanelli to read his speeches.

Appointments to the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

On Saturday, the Holy Press Office announced the appointment of Members of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments: Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations and head of the Pontifical Sistine Chapel Choir; the Reverend Father Abbot Dom Jeremy Driscoll, O.S.B., of Mount Angel Abbey, United States of America; the distinguished Professors Mary Healy, lecturer at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, United States of America; and Donna Lynn Orsuto, lecturer in the Faculty of Theology of the Collegium Maximum of the Pontifical Gregorian University and director of the Lay Centre at Foyer Unitas in Rome, Italy.