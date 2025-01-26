Archbishop Gallagher travels to Principality of Monaco

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States departs for a three-day visit to the Principality of Monaco, where he will meet with Prince Albert II and celebrate Mass at the cathedral with local clergy.

By Vatican News

The visit of Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, to the Principality of Monaco began on Sunday, January 26, and will continue until Tuesday, January 28.

The Archbishop travels to Monaco to participate in celebrations for Saint Devota, a Christian martyr born in Corsica who is venerated as the patroness of the Principality.

According to the program published on X by the Secretariat of State's account @TerzaLoggia, Archbishop Gallagher meets Sunday with Prince Albert II at the Grimaldi Palace.

Later, he joins the royal family in the procession for Saint Devota along Avenue President J.F. Kennedy.

On Monday, the Archbishop will celebrate Mass for the Feast Day at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Following the Mass, he will meet with the clergy, religious men and women, and diocesan associations at the Archbishop's residence.