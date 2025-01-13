Parolin meets Middle East Nuncios, speaks with Lebanon's new President

A statement from the Holy See announced that the Cardinal Secretary of State held a meeting in Amman with papal representatives of Middle Eastern nations, in which a call for a ceasefire “on every front” was made, along with a desire for peace in the Middle East.

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, presided over a meeting on January 13 with the Apostolic Nuncios in the Middle Eastern region in Jordan's capital of Amman, where he traveled for the consecration of the Church of the Baptism of Jesus along the banks of the Jordan River on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office on Monday evening, the meeting was attended by the papal representatives accredited to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Israel, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Lebanon, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the Republic of Yemen.

In an interview with Vatican News in Jordan following the Church's consecration, the Vatican Secretary of State expressed his hopes for positive developments in Syria and with the election of the new president of Lebanon.



Hope for the Middle East as a “land of peace”

During the meeting, the statement explained, “the ongoing crises in the region, the political and ecclesial situation in each country, signs of hope in some areas, and the severe humanitarian conditions affecting populations most impacted by conflicts were discussed.”

The statement continued, “It is hoped that the ceasefire on every front will come soon and that the Middle East can become a land of peace, where Christians remain an essential component for fraternal coexistence among religions and for the progress of their respective countries.”

Phone call with Lebanon’s newly-elected President

At the same time, the Holy See Press Office announced that Cardinal Parolin spoke this afternoon with the new President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, who was elected on January 9.

“During the cordial phone call,” a statement read, “His Eminence congratulated him on his election to the Presidency of the Republic and extended his best wishes, assuring him of his prayers."

"Cardinal Parolin also noted with pleasure," it added, "the prompt appointment of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam earlier today.”