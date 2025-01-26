"Green Lava:" Giacomo Mattivi’s strength of life expressed in film

As part of the Jubilee of Communication, “Green Lava,” a documentary by Lia Beltrami, premiered on Saturday at the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute, telling the story of Giacomo Mattivi and his struggle with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Giacomo was present at the premiere, along with members of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication.

By Benedetta Capelli

“Only those who wear glasses understand how difficult it is to see through fogged lenses caused by emotion.”

With this joke, Giacomo Mattivi lightened the atmosphere that filled the auditorium of the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute on Saturday evening, January 25, during the premiere of Green Lava, a film by Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu, created in collaboration with the Dicastery for Communication.

Giacomo watches the documentary about his life

‘Pieces of a puzzle’

The event concluded the second day of the Jubilee of Communication, offering writers and storytellers a way to express the truth they face without embellishment or the harmful filter of pity.

Even Pope Francis, during Saturday morning’s audience in the Paul VI Hall, emphasized that journalistic work “builds society and builds the Church, provided it is truthful.”

Green Lava merits this praise as it delves into the life of Giacomo Mattivi, a 21-year-old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, piecing together the “puzzle” that, as Giacomo himself notes, forms the soul of a person when connected.

Clinging to life

Giacomo’s soul soars above the mountains of Trentino-Alto Adige, tethered to the cords of a hang glider and to the threads of life, which he embraces as it is—both limiting and full of opportunities.

He does this with the support of a community that never leaves him alone: the youthful, carefree, and free-spirited faces of his childhood friends.

His brother Luca, with bright blue eyes and blond curls, is always there for him, much like Mattia, their eldest brother, who also had Duchenne and is no longer physically present but remains anchored in Giacomo’s heart.

Federica, the youngest in the Mattivi family, also supports her brother just as he is. Stefano and Lara, Giacomo’s parents, weave a strong network around their son, grounded in life, faith, and a love that challenges have only strengthened.

In the documentary, they do not shy away from difficult questions: “Why us? Why two sons?” But their answers translate into tireless action, including their involvement with the Shemà Association, which offers young people a new way to come together, focusing on others and helping when needed.

Dr. Ruffini holds a mic for Giacomo to speak

Giacomo and the Pope

Giacomo, too, does not hide from the challenges of life. He knows that his life could suddenly end, but he also believes in something greater awaiting him—a new place for his soul, where the lava can flow and give life to new forms.

He shared his emotions with Vatican News about the film’s premiere and the day he spent in the Vatican. “I crossed the Holy Door,” he explained, “and that moment was very significant—not just for the day but, I believe, for my entire life. A Jubilee happens only every 25 years, making it an extraordinary event that opens not just a physical path but, above all, an inner one.”

“The meeting with the Pope was once again very meaningful, even though it wasn’t the first. I asked Pope Francis if I could send him more poems, and he responded positively with a gesture of his hand. It was very moving to see that he remembered me.”

The Power of Giacomo’s story

Giacomo recounts the presence of his friends, the mayor of Baselga di Pinè, and the journey they made together to reach Rome.

He recalls the genesis of the film, conversations with Luca, his best friend who encouraged him to share how special his life is, the meeting with Lia Beltrami, and his first encounter at the Vatican, where he met Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization), who recognized the power of his story.

In just ten months, Green Lava was created, along with the podcast The Talent of Giacomo, produced by Vatican News – Radio Vaticana.

“This project was incredible. Every Thursday morning, I woke up eager to hear the episode because it was always something new, a fixed appointment. When the episodes ended, I felt a bit lost because I didn’t have a new episode to listen to the following week.”

In spite of his physical condition, Giacomo always smiles, races through the snow in his wheelchair, is lifted up by the support of his friends, breathes in unison with the forest through his ventilator, and finds joy in the nature that accompanies its gentle blossoming.

Giacomo’s friends, his family, Paolo Ruffini, Andrea Tornielli, and Massimiliano Menichetti