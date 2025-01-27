Vatican confirms disciplinary measures against Cardinal Cipriani

Following recent reports regarding accusations against Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, the Director of the Holy See Press Office confirms that a penal injunction has been imposed on the Archbishop Emeritus of Lima restricting his public activity, place of residence, and use of insignia.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Several canonical disciplinary measures remain in force against Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, Archbishop Emeritus of Lima, Peru.

The news was confirmed on Sunday, January 26, by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, following reports in the press about accusations presented to the Holy See in 2018 against the Cardinal, who is a member of Opus Dei.

The accusations, which date back to the early 1980s, allege abuses committed by Cardinal Cipriani and resulted in a series of sanctions, including the obligation to leave his native Peru.

In his statement, Mr. Bruni confirmed that “after the acceptance of his resignation as Archbishop of Lima,” a penal injunction with specific disciplinary measures related to public activity, place of residence, and the use of insignia was imposed on the Cardinal, who “signed and accepted” the measure.

Furthermore, “although specific permissions have been granted on certain occasions to accommodate requests related to the Cardinal’s age and family circumstances, at present, this precept remains in force,” emphasized Mr. Bruni.

Cardinal Cipriani’s statement

The 81-year-old Cardinal Cipriani, currently residing in Madrid, Spain, described the accusations as “completely false” in a statement.

“I have committed no crime, nor did I sexually abused anyone in 1983, nor before, nor after,” he wrote.

In his statement, the Cardinal confirmed that a complaint was filed against him in 2018 and that in 2019, without any trial being initiated, he was informed by the Apostolic Nuncio in Peru that the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had imposed several sanctions.

These included limitations on his priestly ministry, a requirement for stable residence outside of Peru, and a gag order. “I have complied with this so far,” stated Cardinal Cipriani.

The Cardinal said he deemed it “serious” that information “apparently originating from confidential documentation” was being published and reiterated his “total rejection and disgust for sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable persons.”

Concluding the statement, the Archbishop Emeritus of Lima assured prayers for victims of abuse, stated he holds no “grudge” against his accusers, and affirmed his “complete innocence.”