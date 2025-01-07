Half a million pilgrims have already crossed the threshold of St Peter's Holy Door

Over half a million pilgrims have passed through the Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica in the first two weeks of the Jubilee Year 2025, reflecting a remarkable global turnout.

By Francesca Merlo

Over half a million pilgrims have already passed through St Peter’s Basilica's Holy Door since the Jubilee Year 2025 began just two weeks ago. According to a press statement released on Tuesday, a total of 545,532 faithful from across the globe have made the pilgrimage to Rome.

The opening of the Jubilee year took place on the 24th of December 2024 and since then pilgrims have been arriving in groups and processing up Via della Conciliazione - led by the symbolic Jubilee Cross - to reach St Peter’s Basilica.

A great start to the Jubilee

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation and organiser of the Jubilee, described the number of pilgrims that have already crossed the threshold as “a very significant start.”

“The groups crowding Via della Conciliazione are offering an important witness,” said Archbishop Fisichella, adding that “this also reflects the great sense of safety and security pilgrims feel in the city of Rome and around the four papal basilicas.”

The press statement notes that the Vatican, in collaboration with Italian authorities and the Rome Prefecture, have been working diligently to ensure the safety and smooth organisation of the influx of visitors. Archbishop Fisichella acknowledged that there had been some initial challenges in managing the flow of pilgrims but he assured that the Dicastery is committed to improving the experience for all.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that pilgrims receive a warm welcome and an experience that meets their expectations,” he added.

With the opening of the last of the Holy Doors, at St Paul Outside the Walls on the 5th of January, pilgrims can now complete their pilgrimage by passing through the Holy Doors of all four major papal basilicas in Rome: St Peter’s Basilica, St John Lateran, St Mary Major, and St Paul Outside the Walls.

Given the high demand, pilgrims are encouraged to book their visit in advance via the official Jubilee website, iubilaeum2025.va.

Jubilee for communication

The first major event of the Jubilee Year, the Jubilee for Communication, is set to take place from the 24th to the 26th of January. Thousands of journalists, media experts, and communication professionals are expected to gather in Rome for this occasion, whilst the Vatican and Rome continue to prepare to greet millions more throughout the Jubilee.