En Route: A pilgrimage of discovery through travel, art, and faith

The Vatican Apostolic Library inaugurates "En Route", an exhibition celebrating the theme of world travel in the context of the Jubilee Year. It features documents from historical archives, contemporary art, and reflections on the transformative power of journeys highlighting how travel has long been a source of discovery, both interior and exterior.

By Amedeo Lomonaco and Linda Bordoni

Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, explained that En Route reflects the deeper meaning of pilgrimage in the Jubilee Year.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday to present the exhibition to the media, he noted that faith, like travel, is an ongoing quest - one that encourages exploration and discovery. “Hope is not about standing still,” he remarked. “It is a journey forward.”

The archbishop also highlighted the vast knowledge preserved in the Vatican Library, which houses invaluable historical documents spanning philosophy, theology, law, art, natural sciences, music, and astronomy.

“This exhibition aligns with our mission to restore, catalogue, and digitize our collections,” Archbishop Zani said, pointing to the project’s focus on the extensive periodical collection of Cesare Poma (1862–1932), an Italian diplomat whose archives provide insight into global travel through a journalistic, cultural, and diplomatic lens.

The exhibit, inaugurated on 31 January at the Vatican Apostolic Library, can be visited throughout the Jubilee Year. Online booking is mandatory from 15 February to 20 December 2025. All details are available on the website: https://enrouteproject.com.

"En Route"

A journey through images and cultural dialogue

Don Giacomo Cardinali, curator of the Vatican Library’s exhibition hall, noted that En Route seeks to highlight the values associated with travel, particularly in the context of the Jubilee Year. He said that the Vatican Library has long fostered dialogue with visual artists, photographers, and book designers, and this project expands that conversation to include diverse creative voices.

Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S. Williams, one of the featured artists, described her work as a visual interpretation of the archival materials collected by Cesare Poma.

“Accessing the Vatican Library’s archives was an extraordinary experience,” she said. “Historical documents offer a fascinating glimpse into how people have viewed and navigated the world across generations.”

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Artistic Director of Dior’s women’s collections, reflected on fashion as a form of travel.

“Patterns, textiles, and embroidery are maps in themselves,” she explained, noting that every culture tells its own story through fabric. She described the loom as “humanity’s first computer”, a tool that has long served as a bridge between art and technology.

Joining the discussion, Karishma Swali, Creative Director of the Chanakya School of Craft, underscored the cultural significance of embroidery.

“This project was an opportunity to share our humanity and highlight the deep, interconnected history of craftsmanship, particularly in India,” she explained.

"En Route"

Exploring the exhibition’s journey

The exhibition takes visitors on a voyage through time, exploring the concept of world tours that gained prominence in the late 19th century, partly inspired by Jules Verne’s literature and advances in transportation.

One section presents the extensive newspaper collection of diplomat Cesare Poma, documenting travel narratives from some of the most remote regions of the world. Another highlights the extraordinary journey of French journalists Lucien Leroy and Henri Papillaud, who, between 1895 and 1897, financed their round-the-world trip by publishing and selling a serialized travel journal.

A special feature of the exhibition is dedicated to six pioneering women—Nellie Bly, Elizabeth Bisland, Annie Londonderry, Gertrude Bell, Agnes Smith Lewis, and Margaret Dunlop Gibson—who defied societal norms to embark on solo journeys around the world. Whether driven by journalistic ambition, sporting challenges, or cultural exploration, these women shattered stereotypes and left a lasting impact on the perception of travel.

"En Route"