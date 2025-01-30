Church leaders urged to invest in media and use AI for good

Participants in a three-day conference in Rome for presidents of Episcopal Commissions for Communication and directors of diocesan Offices for Social Communication have expressed the need for Church leaders to embrace the media and invest in it.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Life poses a double danger when you have an enemy and are unaware. Yet, by being aware and conscious of the existence of an enemy, the danger is reduced, noted Fr. George Nwachukwu, a representative of the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA).

After participating in the international conference organized by the Dicastery for Communication and held on January 27-29, the Nigerian priest emphasized that Church leaders, as well as all stakeholders in the Church, need to be media literate, so as to be conscious of potential media biases, and therefore reduce the risk of being misled or improperly influenced.

“This conference is a wake-up call for us especially when we have a lot of propaganda and lobbies that are taking over the media space,” he said. “We need to arise, look at the danger in front of us, and ask ourselves, what do we do about it?”

Speaking to Vatican News, Fr. Nwachukwu encouraged media professionals to work together to confront the common enemy, and urged bishops to take the lead by being interested in the media and investing in it.

Embracing courage in communication

Communication is a tool for positive change and for building connections despite potential risks. In this case, communicators are called to be courageous in their dissemination of the Gospel truth in society.

Ethiopian Bishop Noel Seyoum Fransua, Vicar Apostolic of Hosanna, also took part in the conference, and told Vatican News about the importance of being bold in communication.

“We need to be courageous to accept responsibility for communication,” said the bishop. “Some people are positive in the use of the use of media, but some use the platform for fake news and distort people's image. Amidst this, we must be courageous in proclaiming the truth.”

Artificial Intelligence is a reality

The fact that artificial intelligence is no longer a concept but an existing and active part of our world today requires Christians to receive formation in its use, said Bishop Fransua, who serves as chairman of the Social Communication department at the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA).

“We are to make use of technology for the good and benefit of the formation of Christians,” he said. “We therefore need to pay attention to these changes and be careful not to be involved in the cloning of human intelligence.”

Artificial Intelligence should be used for the good of the Church, he added. “Unless we know it, we can be victims. Therefore, let us use it for the formation of the good of humanity.”

Let us not fear artificial intelligence

Having served in Catholic communications for over three decades, Ms. Lisa Bhajan, a journalist in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Islands, affirmed that artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact across numerous fields.

Ms. Bhajan stressed that communicators should not fear using AI, though they must employ it properly for the good of their audience.

“After exploring the whole idea of AI and its impact on media,” she said, “we need to get rid of fears about the new technology and how it will impact our society and Church.”