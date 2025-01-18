Cardinal Parolin in Norway prays for peace in war-torn regions

Cardinal Pietro Parolin presides over the episcopal ordination of Bishop Fredrik Hansen in Oslo (18 January 2025)

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, travels to Norway for the episcopal ordination of new Coadjutor Bishop Frederik Hansen, and expresses the Holy See's hopes for peace in conflict-ridden regions, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and Sudan.

By Isabella Piro

The gift of hope for “the entire world and especially for regions afflicted by war” was the central prayer offered by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin in his homily on Saturday morning, January 18, in Norway's capital of Oslo.

The Cardinal traveled to the Scandinavian nation to preside over the Mass for the episcopal ordination of Bishop Fredrik Hansen, whom Pope Francis appointed coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese on 1 November 2024.

Thoughts for war-torn nations

The Cardinal expressed particular concern for “war-stricken Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and Sudan,” emphasizing the importance of “an ecumenism of fraternal love.”

This spirit, deeply rooted in the Scandinavian tradition, he recalled, is reflected in the “great openness,” “dialogue,” and “mutual collaboration” between Catholics and Lutherans.

“This journey of fraternity and Christian solidarity,” Cardinal Parolin noted, “is more necessary and urgent than ever to face the many challenges contemporary Churches encounter.”

Cardinal Parolin presides over episcopal ordination in Norway

Fraternity and solidarity

Cardinal Parolin also praised the assistance provided by the Norwegian and Scandinavian Churches to developing nations, particularly through the long-standing reception of immigrants and refugees, which he described as “a truly Catholic embrace.”

Delivering Pope Francis’s “greetings and blessing” to Norway’s “small flock” of Catholics, the Cardinal thanked the local community for their acts of spiritual renewal, as often invoked by the Pope in his recent encyclical Dilexit Nos, and for their genuine gestures of fraternity and solidarity, which, he suggested, reveal “the presence of Christ’s Heart” to those in need.

Episcopal ministry: Service, not power

Turning to Bishop Hansen, the Cardinal highlighted the key traits essential for his new role: “a style of humble service,” rather than “the exercise of power”; “conformity to Christ, which requires constant self-denial”; and “unceasing invocation of the Spirit” to remain faithful to true doctrine and morality.

Teach, sanctify, govern

Cardinal Parolin reminded the new bishop that his primary pastoral duties are to teach, sanctify, and govern, aiming to promote “a true pedagogy of holiness,” as emphasized by Saint John Paul II in his apostolic exhortation Pastores Gregis.

Reflecting on Bishop Hansen’s spiritual journey, he mentioned the bishop’s experiences in parish work, diocesan administration in Oslo, studies in Rome, eleven years in pontifical diplomacy, and recent years as a Sulpician.

The Cardinal described these stages as a “path of holiness,” with moments of both trial and growth. He entrusted Bishop Hansen’s ministry and the local Church to the “Mother of Hope,” praying for her guidance toward Heaven.

Meetings with Norwegian authorities

The previous day, January 17, Cardinal Parolin met with Norwegian leaders, including King Harald V and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

In an interview with Katolsk.no, the news outlet of the diocesan communications office, the Cardinal revealed that the central theme of these meetings was international peace.

Need for hope and mutual understanding

“The Holy See and Norway share a commitment to peace,” Cardinal Parolin stated, highlighting Norway’s active role as a global peace promoter, involved in numerous peace negotiations.

In a world plagued by “dramatic and tragic” conflicts that often devastate civilian lives, he underscored the urgent need for hope, dialogue, negotiation, and mutual understanding.

The Cardinal affirmed that the Church’s mission is to serve as a sign of peace and reconciliation, both within nations and on the global stage.

Reiterating the message of Pope Francis’s encyclical Fratelli tutti, he emphasized, “We are called to live as one family, the family of God,” and this unity is the Church’s enduring contribution to the world, aiming to foster peace and mutual understanding among nations.

Episcopal Ordination

"Humanitarian tragedy” in Ukraine

Focusing on the war in Ukraine, nearing its third anniversary in February, the Cardinal described the conflict as a “great humanitarian tragedy” marked by immense loss and destruction.

He reiterated Pope Francis’s repeated offers to mediate peace and highlighted the Vatican’s humanitarian efforts to pave the way for a future resolution.

“We prioritized children,” Cardinal Parolin noted, referencing efforts to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia with their families.

This initiative was led by the President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, whom Pope Francis has designated as his special envoy to seek peace in Ukraine.

Additionally, the Cardinal emphasized the Holy See’s active involvement in securing the release of prisoners of war and improving their detention conditions, crucial steps toward building trust for future peace.

In closing, Cardinal Parolin expressed hope for a swift end to the conflict and stressed that a just and lasting peace requires mutual trust between the parties involved.