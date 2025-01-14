Archbishop Gallagher in Congo-Brazzaville: The Pope loves you

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States expresses Pope Francis' solidarity with the Congolese people in light of the ongoing effects of natural disasters.

By Kielce Gussie

For the last few days, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, has been in the Republic of the Congo.

A special visit

The Secretary is partaking in the beginning of the Joint Commission for the implementation of the Framework Agreement. Signed in 2017 and been in effect since 2019, the agreement recognizes the legal status of the Church in the Congo-Brazzaville and its institutions, and is geared at protecting their independence and autonomy.

Archbishop Gallagher’s itinerary in the Republic of Congo included celebrating a Mass at the Cathedral Square dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus for the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements.

The President of the Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Bienvenu Manamika of Brazzaville; the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Javier Herrera Corona; and Congolese bishops also attended.

The archbishop met with the Congolose Bishops' Conference after the Mass

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States also took time to meet with the Bishops’ Conference, and on Tuesday he meets with the Minister of International Cooperation and the Promotion of Public-Private Partnerships.

“The Pope loves you”

In his homily, the Archbishop expressed Pope Francis’ greetings and blessings as he “follows with great attention the life of the Congolese people.” He continued that the Pope loves them and is “aware of your hopes and desires for peace and fraternity.”

With heavy rainfall and flooding last year, thousands of people have been directly impacted and in need of humanitarian assistance. Archbishop Gallagher explained Pope Francis remains close to them in light of this challenge.

Witnesses of the faith

The Archbishop also conveyed a special thanks from Pope Francis to the Congolese people for their witness of the Gospel and care for building a more just and fraternal society.

“There have been no shortages of witnesses of the faith,” Archbishop Gallagher emphasized. Specifically, he highlighted the life of Congolese Cardinal and Servant of God, Emile Biayenda, who was martyred in 1977.

Cardinal Emile Biayenda was martyred in 1977 for speaking out against injustice and persecution

Made a cardinal by Pope Paul VI in 1973, his cause for beatification was opened by Pope John Paul II. Cardinal Biayenda’s remains are kept in the Brazzaville Cathedral, which was the first stop on the Archbishop’s visit.

Jubilee – an invitation to all

Archbishop Gallagher stressed the call to action in evangelization, particularly strong in the Jubilee Year.

He extended a challenge to young people, repeating one of Pope Francis’ oft-spoken sayings, “Do not let hope be stolen from you.” He encouraged them to look to the future with hope rather than despair.