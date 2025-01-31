Angelicum announces John Paul II scholarships in social sciences

The Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, is now accepting applications for five postdoctoral scholarships. These grants support a nine-month research program in Rome, focusing on the role of the Church in integral human development.

By Vatican News

The Faculty of Social Sciences (FASS) at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum), in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (PASS), has announced the opening of applications for the John Paul II Postdoctoral Scholarships. These scholarships involve a nine-month stay in Rome (from October 2025 to June 2026) and offer a unique opportunity for scholars interested in contributing their academic research to the reflection on the Church's social mission. In particular, scholarship recipients will analyze the Church’s contribution to civil society, studying the impact of its initiatives in areas such as education, healthcare, social services, and pastoral work.

Eligibility Criteria for Scholars

The scholarship application is open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. in Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Ethics, Management, Political Science, or related disciplines. A B2-level English language certification is also required. The scholarships cover accommodation costs in Rome for the entire duration of the program, reimbursement of an economy-class airfare ticket, a monthly stipend for living expenses, and health insurance coverage.

Research Topics

All academic and publication-related costs will be fully covered by the program, ensuring that scholars have access to a stimulating and well-supported research environment. Each scholarship recipient will carry out an individual research project addressing globally relevant issues such as migration, poverty alleviation, or integral ecology, in alignment with the principles of Catholic Social Teaching (CST). The program also offers the opportunity to attend academic courses that will deepen participants’ understanding of CST and the history of Christian social thought.

Strengthening the Church in response to social challenges

This initiative aims to train a new generation of scholars who combine strong academic expertise with the analytical skills needed to tackle contemporary social challenges. Participants will deepen their understanding of CST and, at the same time, contribute to strengthening the Church’s ability to respond to global social emergencies with scientifically relevant and practical solutions.

For more information, visit this link or contact fass@pust.it.

The application deadline is April 16, 2025.